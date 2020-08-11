Channel-Crossing Migrants Far More Enthusiastic About UK than People Who Live Here

Despite our best efforts to show the world exactly what a smoking bin fire the UK is right now, optimistic migrants are still coming here for a chance at a better life. Honestly, we’d pick pretty much anywhere else in the EU, but imagine how crappy things must be in their home countries that a phenomenally dangerous Channel crossing to Brexit Island in a dinghy looks worthwhile.

Sky News says its correspondent Ali Fortescue witnessed four boats of migrants crossing the English Channel this morning alone. Some, she said, were cheering “UK!” as they arrived.

Fortescue continues:

“They were clearly very excited about the prospect of building a life here in the UK.

Obviously these are migrants that are absolutely determined to take what is a very, very dangerous journey across the English Channel.

We know that, even on a calm day like today, this is the busiest shipping lane in the world. It is a dangerous journey.”

Honestly, they sound a lot more enthusiastic about the place than the grumpy fuckers who live here, so maybe we should let them stay.

Sky says the migrants it spoke to today were from Sudan and Iran, with apparently higher than usual numbers making the journey last week. Currently, more than 4,000 people are believed to have arrived on our shores in weedy and often unseaworthy boats, giving you some idea of what they must be facing at home.

To quote David Foster Wallace, who was talking about suicide but could just have easily have been commenting on the suicidally-dangerous decision to cross the Channel in an inflatable boat with no life jacket, a journey on which countless people have perished:

“Make no mistake about people who leap from burning windows. Their terror of falling from a great height is still just as great as it would be for you or me standing speculatively at the same window just checking out the view; i.e. the fear of falling remains a constant. The variable here is the other terror, the fire’s flames: when the flames get close enough, falling to death becomes the slightly less terrible of two terrors.

It’s not desiring the fall; it’s terror of the flames. And yet nobody down on the sidewalk, looking up and yelling ‘Don’t!’ and ‘Hang on!’, can understand the jump. Not really. You’d have to have personally been trapped and felt flames to really understand a terror way beyond falling.”

Immigration minister Chris Philp is due to discuss the Channel-crossing situation with French ministers today. We hope he keeps that in mind. [Sky News]

