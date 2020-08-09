Chaos as camels terrorise local villagers after a pensioner released them

A large group of camels has terrorised local villagers after a pensioner released them onto the surrounding land.

Residents of Oranzherei, Fyodorovka, and Ninovka in southern Russia said they were scared to leave their homes alone or let their children outside to play.

Yuri Serebryakov, 83, released his 80 camels creating havoc in the region.

The animals have reportedly broken pipes, fences, vandalised gravestones and gardens and chased villagers, the New York Post reports.

At first, villagers tried to raise the problem on social media and by sending letters to local authorities, according to BBC News.

But now they have filed a complaint with regional prosecutors hoping to putting an end to the mayhem.

Astrakhan Region prosecutor’s office confirmed that it had received a “collective appeal” from the residents, but said the information needed to be verified before any action could be taken.

Valentina Malikova from Fyodorovka told Rossiya 1 TV she has to keep guard over her pear trees at night lest they are eaten.

“[At first] there were about seven of them walking around, then those disappeared,” she said.

“But now there are at least 57 here, and I don’t know when it will stop.”

Another resident said: “If you look one directly in the eyes… the animal chases you, and you have to run away.”

Despite having kept camels for 25 years, Mr Serebryakov says he recently decided to let his herd roam free after realising his age prevented him from taking care of them.

While the pensioner hopes to sell them, some have suggested he should hand them over to a zoo for free.

“No, I won’t give them away. It’s too late for that,” he said.