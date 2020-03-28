Chaos in Manila as Philippines launches coronavirus quarantine measures

South-east Asian countries impose restrictions as doubt cast on warm weather theory

Millions of people in the Philippines were left confined after the introduction of surprise quarantine measures that have caused chaos in the capital, Manila, as countries across south-east Asia imposed sweeping restrictions in response to a recent wave of coronavirus cases.

Footage from Manila showed long queues of workers stranded at checkpoints, and commuters scrambling to climb on to the back of crowded lorries after a ban on public transport that was introduced at midnight with just a few hours of warning.

Infections in the country have rise from six to 187 during the past 10 days, prompting the president, Rodrigo Duterte, to introduce aggressive measures, describing the outbreak as “the fight of our lives”. Fourteen people in the country have died. Its largest and most populous island, Luzon, which is home to 58 million people, has been placed under effective lockdown.

On Tuesday, the Philippines became the first country to shut its financial markets because of the rise in transmission rates of the virus, while Duterte declared a state of calamity, freeing up funds for local government. It is unclear how people who depend on daily work will cope financially, or how the millions of residents who live in slum areas will isolate themselves if they become ill.

A rise in patient numbers across the region – where nations had initially recorded relatively few cases – follows a ramping up of testing efforts. The increases have cast doubt on suggestions that warmer weather may stop the virus, and prompted a growing number of governments to introduce curbs on movement.

Malaysia, which had 553 cases as of Monday evening, is due to impose restrictions from Wednesday, banning all mass gatherings, including religious, sports and social activities. All citizens will be banned from travelling overseas, and any Malaysians returning to the country will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days.

All schools, nurseries, universities and colleges will be closed, as will many government and private offices, and no foreign tourists will be allowed entry.

Most new cases in the country are linked to a mass gathering at a mosque in Kuala Lumpur, which was attended by 16,000 people. Cases traced back to the event have since been reported in Indonesia, Singapore and Brunei.

There is concern that religious events in some countries will risk further transmission. In Indonesia, the world’s fourth most populous country, the top Muslim body issued a fatwa stating that people should not attend Friday prayers if they live in an area which has a “high or very high transmission potential” but that people in areas with “low potential for transmission” must attend. It is feared, however, that areas with apparently low case numbers may actually have undetected transmission.

Indonesia only recorded its first cases on 2 March. It had carried out only 220 tests a week ago, but this has now risen to nearly a thousand. As of Tuesday, the country has recorded 172 cases of the disease.

Meanwhile, Cambodia’s infections doubled to 24, and Thailand reported that a further 30 people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total to 177.

On Tuesday, Thailand’s cabinet approved measures to shut schools and universities across the country and to postpone the traditional new year celebration, Songkran, due to be held on 13-15 April. In Bangkok, all entertainment venues in and around the city, including pubs, massage parlours and nightclubs will also be shut for two weeks, according to broadcaster Thai PBS news. The country’s tourist areas have been hit hard by the crisis, with markets deserted and hotels half-empty.

In Manila on Tuesday, the city’s streets, infamous for their traffic jams, were unusually empty. Any taxis that attempted to break quarantine rules were impounded.

Almar Maranda Alapa, 51, who works as a driver, said he hoped the government would fulfil a promise to provide assistance to people who are unable to work during the lockdown.

“I am only relying on my income as driver for our daily needs. I have four children and so many bills to pay,” said Alapa, 51. He said he had asked relatives for help, but could not rely on them for a month.

Consuelo Decara, 47, a carer from Cavite province, said she was unable to travel to visit a 97-year-old woman on Tuesday. She is the main breadwinner and worries about how she will support her child. “We don’t have a choice. We will need to be very thrifty to survive,” said Decara.

One doctor told local media he was forced to walk for more than an hour after his vehicle was stuck at a checkpoint for more than three hours.

Teething troubles from the quarantine were inevitable and stranded people would receive help to get home and stay there, Jonathan Malaya, an interior ministry official told Reuters. “We have some kinks to fix … it will normalise once people understand that they really need to stay home,” he said.

Foreigners have been set a 72-hour deadline to leave, with international airports in Manila and Clark due to close.

Vietnam also announced on Tuesday that it would suspend the issue of new visas for all foreign nationals. The country, which has been praised by the World Health Organization, initially appeared to have contained the virus, but during recent weeks it has raced to contain a cluster of cases linked to a flight from London.

In contrast to other countries in south-east Asia, both Myanmar and Laos have not reported any confirmed cases. Officials in Myanmar have denied suggestions there are unreported cases of the virus, and said that citizens’ diet and lifestyles have protected the country.

Reuters contributed to this report