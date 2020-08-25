Chapter 2, Season 4 Comic Hints At Thor Joining ‘Fortnite’

A new in-game comic in Chapter 2, Season 4 of “Fortnite” is hinting that thunder might be upon the Battle Royale map as Thor and Galactus made their initial appearance, confirming rumors about an early Marvel crossover.

Twitter user @HYPEX posted the hint on the arrival of the god of thunder and the Devourer of Worlds on his social media page earlier this month, plus the fact that Odin and the use of the Bifrost, or the rainbow bridge, will be instrumental in their debut. The post is evidently comic-based considering the blocks and dialogues used in the images.

While the post had no legitimate confirmation at the time, MSN suggested that it could very well lead to the introduction of two iconic Marvel characters. The outlet also pointed out that Chris Hemsworth’s portrayal of Thor made it all the more tangible that “Fortnite” might just include him following Aquaman, Captain America and Thanos, among others.

IGN recently revealed that @HYPEX’s post was true and compiled a slideshow of the comic’s pages. It said that the story is “unfolding day-by-day,” with four pages already revealed in two days.

The story started with Thor being depicted as the new King of Asgard and the new Herald of Thunder. For those who don’t know, Galactus employs “certain individuals” that would help him find worlds to consume. The Silver Surfer, Terrax the Tamer, Firelord and Air-Walker are some of the most notable heralds in the Marvel universe, said CBR.

Galactus then came crashing into Asgard “desperate and beaten and in need of help.” He then warned Thor of a certain “Black Winter” and the existence of five planets that he would like to devour to stop the event.

As the new Herald, Thor and Galactus discovered one of the five planets. Thor evacuated the inhabitants using the Bifrost and Galactus went on to devour the planet’s energies. But they continue their journey to find the remaining planets, Galactus suddenly stopped as he felt an “infinite” power pulling him.

Thor reminded him that they have a mission, but Galactus’ mind was set. As he entered a rift, Thor followed to warn the inhabitants. The rift led him to “Fortnite” where Brite Bomber, Raven, Jonesy and Kit are seen, according to Forbes.

Thor went on to warn Brite Bomber about Galactus’ plan, claiming that he is on their side. He wasn’t able to finish what he wanted to say as Jonsey suddenly blasted him with his Tactical Shotgun at the back.

The story ended with Thor slowly realizing that he’s on another world where it’s every man for himself. Forbes added that Page 5 will display Thor’s power that would eventually transition who what he would bring when he graces “Fortnite” in the future.