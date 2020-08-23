Charity Shops Suffer Huge Drops in Income

What on earth happens to the UK high street if the charity shops shut? That’s your dystopian thought for today, as a fact-gathering exercise from the Guardian has found that all of our national charity shop chains are seeing falls in revenue, as we are still only tentatively returning to the high street; and even then it’s mostly just for food while holding our breath.

Oxfam, for example, says that revenue at the moment is around 32 per cent down on last year’s numbers, back when we’d happily sniff the armpits of a secondhand t-shirt and feel the state of the insole of a pair of battered trainers with nary a thought for our personal wellbeing. The other members of the Big Four charity resellers – British Heart Foundation, Barnardo’s and Cancer Research – say they’re all at around 20 per cent down year on year too, despite donations rocketing as we’ve taken the last few months to clear our homes of detritus.

However, most expect to weather the storm and indeed perhaps emerge stronger, as recessions tend to mean good business for cheaper shops. A spokesperson for Cancer Research UK said: “If you look back through previous recessions, you will see that demand for second-hand and pre-loved items increases. You generally see higher sales levels while the economy is challenged.” [Guardian]

