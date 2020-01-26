Charity, volunteer groups told not to enter Hubei

BEIJING, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) — The Ministry of Civil Affairs released a circular Sunday telling charity and volunteer organizations from other areas not to enter central China’s Hubei province until the epidemic ends.

Charity organizations were asked to adjust their donation plans according to the needs of areas hit hard by the novel coronavirus, focusing on raising protective clothing, face masks, protective goggles and other goods needed for prevention and control of the outbreak.

Charity organizations should file their public donation plans with the civil affairs authorities where they are registered and put themselves under the supervision of donors and the general public, the circular said.