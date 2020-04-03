Charity Watchdog Investigates Church’s £91 Plague Protection Oil

The Charity Commission is sending a list of important and we might imagine impossible-to-answer questions to Bishop Climate Wiseman, who runs the Kingdom Church as a charity group in south London. Wiseman’s been rumbled selling what he describes as “plague protection oil” for £91, which he says convinces God to get off his arse and protect the owner from coronavirus infection.

The kit also comes with a “scarlet yarn” to be worn on the body at the same time the oil is rubbed in, with the two apparently working in tandem. Wiseman’s bonkers claim was made in a blog post advertising the kit, where he said: “It is by faith that you can be saved from the coronavirus pandemic by covering yourself with the divine plague protection oil and wearing the scarlet yarn on your body. That is why I want to encourage you, if you haven’t done so already, to get your divine plague protection kit today!”

Apparently he’s sold more than 1,000 of them. The Charity Commission seems to have already decided this cure doesn’t work before the investigation has been concluded, mind, and said: “We are looking into the serious concern about Kingdom Church GB’s alleged sale of false Covid-19 protection devices, as a matter of urgency. We have opened a regulatory compliance case to assess the matter and will be liaising as appropriate with other agencies.”

It would be an amazing and perfect point in history for such old magic to actually start working, though, so it might be an idea to add a bottle of baby oil to your next shopping delivery and get some red wool off grandma. Just in case magic’s going to save us. [BBC]