Charles de Gaulle: “no transgression” but insufficient measures

The command of the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle did not transgress any sanitary rule, but the procedures in force at the time were clearly not sufficient vis-à-vis the Covid-19, said Saturday evening the Chief of the Defense Staff .

Invited at 8:00 p.m. of TF1, General François Lecointre admitted that light still needed to be shed on the conditions under which 60% of the crew of the nuclear building had been contaminated with the new coronavirus.

“There is no investigation at this stage to say that people have specifically broken these rules,” he said.

“And besides I do not think that these rules, in the state of knowledge that we have today, were in reality sufficient, from the moment when people could go out, to be certain of being protected from contamination of the coronavirus, “he added.

“We have a command investigation which will make it possible to specify – not to judge, punish, stigmatize people, but to understand properly – what happened and draw conclusions for the future,” he said. he adds.

The final figures announced on Saturday to AFP show 1,046 sailors of the aircraft carrier tested positive out of 1,760.

Two investigations, one of command and one epidemiological, were carried out on the management of the crisis by the military supervision on the one hand, the process of contamination of the building on the other hand.

The boat was not in contact with any external element after a stopover in Brest (west) from March 13 to 16, weekend during which the municipal elections were held in France and during which the restaurants were still open.