Charles denies snubbing Pence during Holocaust memorial…

The Prince of Wales’s office has denied claims he snubbed US Vice President Mike Pence during an event to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

Clarence House said Charles did not ignore President Donald Trump’s deputy during the World Holocaust Forum, held at Yad Vashem – the World Holocaust Remembrance Centre in Jerusalem – but had a “warm and friendly” chat earlier.

Footage during the event showed the prince talking to one dignitary then moving past Mr Pence and his wife Karen, before stopping to talk to the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

A Clarence House spokeswoman said: “Shortly before the Yad Vashem memorial event began the prince and Vice President Pence and his wife had a warm and friendly chat, which is why they did not greet each other again in the room.”