Charles McGee, a Tuskegee Airman, died at the age of 102 after flying combat missions in three wars.

Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of Defense Lloyd J Austin III both tweeted their condolences on McGee’s death on Sunday, calling him an American hero.

“While I’m saddened by his passing, I’m also grateful for his sacrifice, legacy, and character.”

“Rest in peace, General,” Austin wrote, without specifying the location of McGee’s death.

The Tuskegee Airmen were the first African-American combat pilots in World War II.

From 1940 to 1946, McGee was one of over 900 men who trained in rural Alabama after the Army Air Corps was forced to admit Black pilots.

Approximately 450 soldiers were deployed overseas, and 150 died in training or combat.

McGee was one of only a few white and black pilots who flew combat missions during that conflict, as well as the Korean and Vietnam wars.

“You could say that equality was one of the things we were fighting for.”

Chances for everyone.

In a 1995 interview with The Associated Press, he said, “We knew we had the same or better skills.”

McGee was given an honorary commission promoting him to the one-star rank of brigadier general after he turned 100, thanks to a congressional measure signed by President Donald Trump.

When McGee was introduced by Trump during his State of the Union address in 2020, members of Congress applauded.