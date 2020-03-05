Charles presents honours to stars of opera and film music

The Prince of Wales has visited “the jewel in the crown of cultural excellence in the UK” to honour some of the top talents in the world of music.

Charles, in his role as president of the Royal College of Music (RCM), handed out awards to artists including conductor and Royal Opera House music director Sir Antonio Pappano, tenor Jonas Kaufmann, composer Debbie Wiseman and Oscar-winning composer Rachel Portman.

RCM director Professor Colin Lawson described the organisation as a “jewel in the crown of cultural excellence in the UK” and said it is proud to have Charles’s support.

Sir Antonio and Kaufmann were both made honorary Doctors of Music, while Wiseman and Portman were became fellows of the RCM at the annual ceremony in central London.

Sir Antonio has guided many students to the professional stage.

He said: “I never would have thought from taking my grade 1 music exam as a youngster that I’d one day be receiving a doctorate from a world-renowned institution such as the Royal College of Music. Having this honour bestowed on me is humbling, yet brings such joy.”

Kaufmann, who was described by the New York Times as “the most important, versatile tenor of his generation,” has won four Gramophone Awards for his operatic albums.

Portman was the first female composer to win an Oscar in the best musical or comedy score for the film Emma in 1996.

After the ceremony, Charles was given a tour of the redevelopment project at the college site which is creating new performance spaces, more practice rooms and social spaces, as well as a new home for the RCM Museum.