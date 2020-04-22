Charlie Brooker’s Got Some Jokes About Being Stuck in the House

Charlie Brooker’s busted himself down to the rank of mere BBC Two content generating foot soldier, as he’s returning with a Wipe for the first time since 2016. It’s Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe, and it’ll be all about… *this*.

As in, he’ll be presenting “… a typically sharp look at life in lockdown, in a show made during lockdown,” so expect his kids interrupting as he tries to do something on a webcam, his kids interrupting as he tries to write a potential BAFTA-winning comedy, and his kids interrupting as he tries to have ideas for ways in which technology night turn out to be bad instead of good. Like, maybe, his kids are led down a dark path by an algorithm that treasures page views over truth, turning them into exactly the sort of people he hates and then the government says he has to stay in the house with them forever.

There will also be confusion as to the operation of a video chat facility, we imagine, as regular contributors Philomena Cunk and Barry Shitpeas are onboard too, for their toilet roll purchasing observations and maybe a look at why we wipe our bottoms at all. It’ll be just like back when we had the ability to laugh at anything. [BBC Two]