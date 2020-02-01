Charlie Nicholas brands Arsenal’s transfer window a ‘reality check’ under Mikel Arteta

Arsenal made just two signings in the January transfer window after snapping up Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares on loan

Arsenal legend and Starsport columnist Charlie Nicholas has branded the club’s business in the January transfer window a “reality check”.

The Gunners added just two players in January – defenders Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares on loan.

Spanish centre-back Mari moved from Flamengo – though he is no stranger to European football – and Arsenal have the option to make the move permanent.

While Soares is out of contract with Southampton in the summer, and had been pushed down the pecking order at St. Mary’s, so could also join for the long-term eventually.

The Gunners failed to bolster their squad in any of the other areas on the pitch, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang closing in on the final year of his contract.

And having seen Mikel Arteta fail to set off any fireworks in his first transfer window at the helm, Nicholas gave his somewhat pessimistic verdict on Arsenal’s dealings.

“It’s not exactly Hollywood… but Arsenal spent the wrong way for the last two and a half three seasons,” Nicholas told Sky Sports.

“Now we’re getting a punishment for it. At least Arteta has identified that the big problem we’ve all known for three or four years is defenders.

“It’s not a great window for Arsenal but it’s a reality check.”

Arsenal are back in action on Sunday when they travel to Burnley (2pm).