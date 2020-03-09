Charlotte Crosby is slammed for ‘mocking’ coronavirus fears in a ‘Bali b****es’ face mask

Charlotte Crosby has been accused of mocking coronavirus fears by wearing a ‘Bali b****es’ face mask at a hen party.

The former Geordie Shore star, 29, was throwing a surprise party for her friend at The Palm in Sunderland and supplied all the guests with personalised face masks ahead of their trip to Bali.

Even though there aren’t any reported coronavirus cases on the Indonesian island, Charlotte decided to get the girls matching black face masks embossed with gold writing.

She captioned pictures from the night by writing: ‘When the hen do reveal goes amazing! Best friends forever. Bali b****es.’

However, fans almost immediately started berating her and accusing her of mocking the viral epidemic, which has killed 3,661 people so far.

And according to The Mirror, she even started deleting negative comments.

One fan wrote: ‘Why have you deleted all the comments calling you out about how poor taste those masks are?’

Another said: ‘This photo is just a no, there are people dying and you’re mocking a serious cause.

‘Can’t stand you anymore.’

While another said: ‘This is in poor taste.’

But other fans were able to see the funny side and even asked where she got the personalised masks from.

The reality star is celebrating her single life again after ending things with her I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! Australia boyfriend Ryan Gallagher.

After a whirlwind romance in January, the pair split due to the distance but insist they are still friends.

Speaking to 10 Daily, Charlotte said: ‘When me and Ryan came out of the jungle I made no secret that I had been in a very long relationship and I wasn’t ready to jump into another one.’

She continued: ‘I still wasn’t looking for something serious, he’s at a stage in his life where he is – so we came to a mutual decision that we’d just cool it off.

‘We are still friends. I love that boy to bits, he’s amazing.’