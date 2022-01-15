Charlotte Mitchell, 14, has gone missing in the Linwood area, and an urgent appeal has been issued to find her.

On the 14th of January, she was last seen at 4.05 p.m.

Charlotte Mitchell was last seen around 4.05 p.m. yesterday (Friday, January 14) in Braidwood Place.

Anyone with information about the teenager’s whereabouts should contact Police Scotland.

Charlotte has a slim build and long brown hair and stands 5 feet 4 inches tall.

She was last seen wearing black leggings, a white shirt with a school tie, a black McKenzie jacket, and carrying a black Adidas school bag when she was last seen.

Charlotte is rumored to hang out in the Linwood and East Kilbride neighborhoods.

Anyone with information about Charlotte’s whereabouts should call Police Scotland on 101 and mention incident number 2270 from Friday, January 14, 2022.