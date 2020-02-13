Charter flight brings home Hubei tourists from resort island

HAIKOU, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) — Southern Airlines dispatched a charter flight Thursday, bringing home 112 passengers to central China’s Hubei Province where the novel coronavirus epidemic first broke out.

The passengers were stranded in Sanya, a coastal city in southern island province of Hainan, amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The airplane departed from Sanya Phoenix International Airport at 1:40 p.m. and arrived at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport at around 4 p.m.

The passengers had been quarantined for 14 days and passed nucleic acid tests before leaving Sanya.