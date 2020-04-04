Cheap eats: eight delicious dishes that cost less than $5 a serve

These affordable recipes are light on the wallet but still packed with rich, satisfying flavours and wholesome ingredients

When trying to eat on a budget, sometimes inspiration is the hardest ingredient to muster. These recipes offer a fresh take on cheap staples, using basics such as legumes, seasonal vegetables and cheap cuts of meat to create something special.

Each of the dishes come in under $5 a serve – we ran the numbers using online prices from major Australian supermarkets . The prices have been approximated based on the quantities required for each recipe – so if a pat of unsalted butter costs $2.80, but the recipe only calls for half of it, it is costed at $1.40.

A disastrous summer has resulted in erratic pricing for Australian produce, and also supply of certain items may be unreliable, so don’t hesitate to swap recipe ingredients for cheaper, more readily available options where possible.

Socca pancakes with herby sweetcorn salad

Besan, or chickpea flour, is a fantastic staple to keep in the house. You can find it at supermarkets for around $2.50 a kilogram, and it’s used in a wide number of Italian, Indian and French recipes.

Hetty McKinnon’s socca batter only requires you to whisk a cup of the nutty flour with water, and some spice to amp up the flavour. She tops hers with a brunch-ish salad of goat’s cheese, avocado and sweet corn, but master the socca and dress it however you please.

Cook and prep: 30 minutes, plus resting time

Cost per serve: $3.90

Vegetable shawarma

This recipe can be adapted to use the best seasonal vegetables available – for autumn, swap out-of-season asparagus for charred whole spring onions or oven-roasted broccolini.

To assemble the shawarma, simply roast the vegetables with lemon and olive oil, add a good lashing of herbed pistachio yoghurt, and swaddle the whole thing in a freshly charred pita. Delicious.

Cook and prep: 40 minutes

Cost per serve: $3.85

Ricotta, spinach and lemon quiche

Quiche has been unfairly victimised in the past, making it easy to forget how truly delicious it is. This one, by Claire Ptak, is made with a simple wholemeal pastry. It is fresh and light with lemon and ricotta, but you could pop in anything that needs using up. Offcuts of small goods and cheese or wilting vegetables and herbs are all excellent candidates.

Cook and prep: Two hours plus resting time

Cost per serve: $2.80

Sticky chicken drumsticks

Sometimes you just want to roll up your sleeves and tuck in with your hands. In the case of these sticky drumsticks, it’s mandatory. Let them bathe in the simple honey-soy marinate for a good two hours, and then bake until the glaze turns glossy and sticky. If you don’t have malt extract, sub in molasses or just increase the amount of honey.

Cook and prep: One hour plus two hours’ marinating time

Cost per serve: $4.96

Chickpea and silverbeet soup

Yotam Ottolenghi created this sunshine-hued soup as part of a challenge to craft a three-course meal out of tinned chickpeas and coconut milk, and not a great deal more.

With onion, carrot, legumes and potato blended into a creamy base, and topped with crisp chickpeas, it’s a tasty vehicle for your daily vegetable intake. The original recipe calls for rainbow chard, but substitute with silverbeet, spinach or any other leafy green.

Cook and prep: One hour and 25 minutes

Cost per serve: $3.55

Barbecued sardines with parsley, roast garlic and lemon butter

Sardines are seriously underrated as a cheap, sustainable local seafood option, and are magic if you are able to cook them over coals. Here, it just takes a simple compound butter and quick barbecue to make them shine – serve yours with fresh greens, rice or flatbreads to round out the meal.

Fresh sardines can be found at most fishmongers for around $12-14 per kilogram.

Cook and prep: One hour

Cost per serve: $4.52

Blondies with peanut butter, jam and chocolate

This simple blondie batter bakes to a crisp top, hiding away swirls of jam, peanut butter and dark chocolate. It’s vegan-friendly, and you can tweak the flavour combination to whatever might be on hand.

If you can’t find milled chia seeds, just crush whole seeds in a spice or coffee grinder until coarse.

Cook and prep: One hour and 10 minutes

Cost per serve: $0.89

Chocolate honey cake

This cake cuts beautifully, with a thick double cream layer and honey swirl to contrast against the dark chocolate base. It uses a rich batter of whole almonds, eggs and bitter dark chocolate to counter the sweetness of the honey cream. It’s a special-occasion dessert that doesn’t break the bank.

Cook and prep: 45 minutes

Cost per serve: $1.52