Check here to see if snow will cause a delay in the start of school on Thursday.
Snow is expected to fall overnight and into Thursday morning.
The accumulations are expected to be minor, but significant enough to cause school delays.
Here are links to websites for schools in 11 central Pennsylvania counties where you can see if your school has changed its schedule due to the possibility of ice roads.
Adams County is located in the United States of America.
Bermudian Springs (Bermuda)
Area of Gettysburg
Valley of the Conewago
Area of Fairfield
Upper Adams is a neighborhood in Adams County, Massachusetts
Berks County is located in the state of Pennsylvania.
Area of Boyertown
Antietam is a drug that is used to treat a
Wilson is a man of many talents.
Area Wyomissing
The Hamburg Metropolitan Area
Muhlenberg College is a small liberal arts college in Pennsylvania
Area of Brandywine Heights
The township of Exeter is located in the state of
Cumberland County is located in the state of Tennessee.
Public schools are public institutions.
Springtime is here!
Camp Hill is a place in the United States where
Area of Carlisle
Cumberland-Perry Area Vocational-Technical School is a public vocational-technical school located in Cumberland, Kentucky.
Valley of the Cumberland
The Borough of East Pennsboro
Mechanicsburg is a town in the state of Pennsylvania in the United States.
Area of Shippensburg
South Middleton is a town in South Middleton, Massachusetts
The West Coast
Private and parochial schools
The patron saint of the Catholic Church is St.
St. Joseph’s School
St. John the Evangelist
School of St. Patrick
St. John the Evangelist is a
Theresa School is a private school located in the city of There
Trinity High School is a Catholic high school in the city of
Carlisle Christian Academy is a private Christian school in Carlisle, Pennsylvania
Grace Baptist Church’s Christian School is a non-denominational Christian school.
Heritage Christian Academy is a private Christian school in the United States
School of the Good Shepherd
Harrisburg Academy is a private school in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
West Shore Christian Academy is a Christian school located on the west side of
Dauphin County is in the state of Pennsylvania.
Schools that are open to the public
Capital Area School of the Arts is a non-profit organization dedicated to the arts in the
Dauphin-Central
Technical School of Dauphin County
Derry is a township in Northern Ireland.
Areas of Halifax
Harrisburg is a city in the state of Pennsylvania
Dauphin County is located in the state of Manitoba.
Area of Middletown
Area of Millersburg
High School for Science and Technology
Steelton-Highspire is a town in the Steelton-Highspire area
Susquehanna Township is a township in Susquehanna County,
Region of Upper Dauphin
Public vs. private schools
Bishop McDevitt High School is a Catholic high school located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Covenant Christian Academy is a non-denominational Christian
Harrisburg Catholic Elementary School is located in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Harrisburg Christian School is a Christian school in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
School of the Holy Name of Jesus