Check if your area is eligible for the DWP allowance and when it is paid with our Cold Weather Payment Checker.

For each seven-day period in which the temperature is below zero, a payment of £25 is sent to eligible people under the cold weather scheme.

When the weather turns colder, heating bills tend to rise, putting financial strain on the poorer members of society.

In an attempt to address this, the DWP introduced the Cold Weather Payment, which runs from November 1 to March 31 each year.

This payment is intended to be used for heating bills and other necessities – here’s how to see if your area qualifies.

If you qualify for a payment, it should be sent to you automatically.

You can also use the DWP’s website to see if your area is cold enough for a payment by entering your postcode.

You should receive payment within 14 working days after each period of extremely cold weather in your area.

This will be deposited into the same bank or building society account that you receive your benefits.

If you believe you should now be eligible because of a change in your circumstances, such as having a baby or having a child under the age of five come to live with you, you should contact Jobcentre Plus.

If you believe you should have received a Cold Weather Payment but didn’t, contact your pension center or Jobcentre Plus office.

If you’re on Universal Credit, call the helpline at 0800 328 9344.

You may be eligible for Cold Weather Payments if you currently receive any of the following benefits:

If you have a disability or pensioner premium, a disabled child, a child tax credit with a disability element, or a child under the age of five living with you, you may be eligible for Cold Weather Payments.

People who are eligible for ESA may also be eligible if they are a member of a work-related activity group or support group, receive a severe or enhanced disability premium, a pensioner premium, a child tax credit with a disability component, or have.

