Check out how the proposed Pennsylvania state House map rates in each category.

HARRISBURG — A proposed redrawing of the Pennsylvania House map improves on fairness metrics mandated by the state constitution while also expanding the number of districts that Democrats could win.

The preliminary map was approved by the five-member Legislative Reapportionment Commission in a closely fought split vote.

House Majority Leader Kerry Benningoff (R, Centre) called it a partisan gerrymander after the two Democratic legislative leaders on the panel voted yes and their Republican counterparts voted no.

Former University of Pittsburgh chancellor Mark Nordenberg, the commission’s nonpartisan chair, broke the tie during a meeting in December.

“The main goal of the constitution is to facilitate what will be a good reapportionment result for the people of Pennsylvania, not to ensure that there is a fair fight between leaders of opposing parties every 10 years,” he said.

The public has until January to comment.

Before amending the map and taking a final vote, the panel intends to hold hearings.

It’s possible that the map will be challenged in court.

A separate process is used to design and approve the state’s congressional map.

While Republicans believe the proposal is unfair to members of their own party, fairness standards mandated by the state constitution and upheld by the courts show that it is a significant improvement over the current map.

Compactness, contiguity, minimal splits, and equal population are all requirements in the Pennsylvania Constitution for state House and Senate districts.

Here’s how the proposal compares on these and other criteria:

Tightness

The degree to which all parts of a district are close together is measured by compactness.

Its purpose is to prevent protrusions that would isolate some of the district’s residents.

The Pennsylvania Constitution requires compact districts, but it does not specify a metric or a minimum threshold by which districts should be judged.

The House that has been proposed…

