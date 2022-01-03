Check out this interactive map to see how much snow Pennsylvania will get today.

Use this interactive map to see how much snow Pennsylvania will get today.

A storm that is expected to dump a lot of snow on Baltimore could “graze” Pennsylvania, bringing a small amount of snow to the state’s southern border.

Temperatures dropped into the 20s overnight, with a high of 32 expected today, according to AccuWeather, after unseasonably warm weather on Sunday was replaced by cold air overnight.

This map depicts the expected snowfall over the next 24 hours.

Every six hours, it updates itself.

To start the hour-by-hour forecast, click the play button.

To see the forecast total, move your cursor around the map.

Enter your address in the search window at the top of the map to get a specific forecast.

To see a larger version of the map, click here.