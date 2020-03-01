Check the result of the draw for La Primitiva on Saturday, February 29, 2020

The winning numbers of the draw of the Primitiva on Saturday, February 29, 2020 have been 03,17,28,36,41,47, the complementary number is 49 and the refund 4

The draw of the Primitiva consists of the extraction of 6 balls with numbers ranging from 1 to 49 of a hype. In addition, an extra ball is extracted, which is the complementary number, and another ball is extracted with numbers ranging from 0 to 9 which is the refund. To participate, you have to choose 6 numbers (between 1 and 49), manually, choosing the numbers, or automatically, letting the machine generate them randomly. The raffle takes place every Thursday and Saturday at 21.40 in the State Lottery and Betting Draw Hall.

The prize of 1 million euros of the Joker draw has been for the number 03,17,28,36,41,47, the complementary number is 49 and the refund is 4. In this draw you can participate by checking the corresponding box , and its price is € 1 per number.

The biggest prize of the Primitiva is for the winners of the 6 numbers of the winning combination plus the refund, and the lowest prize is for the winners of the refund. The amount that goes to the prizes in this draw is 55% of the collection. In the Joker, the smallest prize goes to the numbers in which the first or last number matches the winning number. The biggest prize is 1,000,000 euros, for tickets that match the 7 digits of the winning number.

