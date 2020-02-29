Check the result of the National Lottery on Saturday, February 29, 2020

The number 47265 is the winner of the first prize of the National Lottery draw on Saturday, February 29, 2020. The prize is 60,024 euros to the tenth, and 600,240 euros to the series.

The National Lottery allocates 70% of the proceeds to distribute in prizes. The cost of tickets is 3 euros on Thursdays, 6 euros on Saturdays, 12 euros on special Saturdays and 15 or 20 euros on extraordinary draws. To play, you have to choose a 5-digit number, which can be manually (by choosing the numbers) or randomly (the machine selects them randomly).

The National Lottery is one of the most famous games of chance and with a tradition of more than 100 years in Spain. This lottery depends on State Lotteries and Betting, which in turn depends on the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

The National Lottery also celebrates an extraordinary draw, such as the Extraordinary Christmas Sweepstakes and the Extraordinary Sweepstakes of the Child, which take place on December 22 and January 6. Weekly draws are Thursdays and Saturdays.

The second prize of the National Lottery is for the number 22063, which takes 12,000 euros to the tenth and 120,000 euros to the series. In addition, the refunds, which receive as a prize the amount played (6 euros), have been the numbers 5, 7, 8,. If you have won a prize, you can collect it during the next three months from the day after the date of the draw. To check your tenth, you can enter the official tester to see if you have been awarded.

Note: ABC.es do not know

It is responsible for errors or omissions that may exist. The only valid official list is that provided by the state company Lotteries and State Betting. .