‘Checking the evil’: ways to halt the advance of a cholera pandemic – archive, 1866

As a cholera pandemic spread to Europe in the mid-1860s, a report into controlling the disease – from rigid quarantine to observance of sanitary laws – was examined by the Guardian

Between 1816 and 1923, there were six cholera pandemics, with increased trade, migration and pilgrimage all being credited with the disease’s transmission. The fourth pandemic (1863-1875) began in the Ganges Delta, travelled with Muslim pilgrims to Mecca and then to Russia, Africa, North America and Europe. In 1866, the epidemic spread with the Austro-Prussian war, while a localised outbreak in the East End of London claimed over 5,000 lives with many other cases appearing across the UK. The following year, 113,000 lives were lost to it in Italy.

Hints on the cholera

7 August 1866

The study of the course of the cholera wave in its advance upon this country is by no means a thing of merely scientific or historical interest. The evidence is complete that the disease is one which reaches us by importation; and, although it gathers and is intensified in unhealthy places, it moves along the lines of human intercommunication. On this occasion the infection of Europe was accomplished in May of last year by the return of the Mahometan pilgrims to Egypt from Mecca, where the disease was epidemic; thence it was carried along each of the lines of steam communication which connect Alexandria with the ports of the Levant and the south of Europe. From these ports it spread inland in each case. What is particularly remarkable in the present epidemic is the rapidity of its progress through Europe.

The cholera

23 July 1866

No new cases of cholera have occurred in the Liverpool workhouse since the 18th, but patients continue to be admitted from the town. Since the 10th instant, there have been 43 cases and 23 deaths. During the past week cholera is reported to have made great advances in Winsford, more persons having died than the aggregate number of deaths during the previous three weeks.

The Lancet says: Cholera has broken out seriously in several parts of the kingdom. A rapid succession of cases has occurred in Liverpool, Llanelly Southampton, and the east of London; and the special powers entrusted to the Privy Council for the mitigation of epidemic maladies by the Diseases Prevention Act of 1855 have been put in operation. By this act the Privy Council is empowered to issue directions and regulations for the speedy internment of the dead, for house to house visitation, for dispensing medicines, guarding against the spread of disease, and affording to persons afflicted by or threatened with the epidemic such medical aid and accommodation as may be required.

Editorial: checking the evil

20 July 1866

At the present season, with a temperature so productive of disease, and the cholera already with its foot upon our threshold, and threatening a fatal descent, the annual report of Mr Simon, the medical officer of the Privy Council, is more than usually interesting and instructive. In one sense it may be said that it tells nothing new. Most of us were aware already that the poorer class of population in our large towns was miserably overcrowded, that sanitary science was more a matter of theory than of practice, that the local authorities were called upon to act under legislation which armed them with ambiguous and imperfect powers, and that in too many cases the authorities themselves were eager to avail themselves of any confusion in the law to shirk the responsibility devolved upon them.

But there are things which, however well known, cannot be too often repeated. The full force of these facts in connection with the spread of disease and the means which may be taken for its prevention are still but feebly appreciated. In a country like our own, with our habits of political independence and our tendency to resent arbitrary legislation, the Government can do little to enforce precautions for the preservation of the public health, except through the agency of public opinion; and, unfortunately, this is just one of those subjects upon which public opinion is dull and sluggish. People admit the facts, which, indeed, are too flagrant and notorious to be denied, but do not or will not see their way to the obvious conclusion. There are even well-educated persons who, when you talk to them of the poisonous influences of bad air and bad water, sneer at the over-refinement of the age.

Our grandfathers knew nothing of these new-fangled sanitary notions, and were not frightened out of their wits at an unpleasant smell; yet they got on very well; and so might we, if we would only not think about these things so much.

But population was very far from being so dense in our grandfathers’ days; and the conditions of infection vary, of course, with the close contact of population subject to the same deficiencies of fresh air and water. And, even in former days, if less was said then about the fatal consequences of neglecting sanitary laws, it was because less was known. Looking back now, with our present experience, we can readily account for a large proportion of the mortality which seemed so mysterious at the time. The truths which Mr Simon preaches, threadbare and hackneyed as they seem, cannot, therefore, be too much impressed on the public mind, in order that an active and sound opinion may be created on the subject.

Mr Simon, in the new report, states in a very clear concise manner the principles of contagion. It is a popular error, he says, to suppose that the medical profession is divided into two camps of “contagionists” and “anti-contagionists.” It is an elementary truth in medicine, about which no difference exists, that disease is spread by infection; only there are personal as well as local differences of susceptibility to contagion. Typhus and typhoid fevers, for instance, which, amid over-crowding, and non-ventilation, and refuse odours, and foul water supply, would develop into a pestilence, carrying its ravages far and wide, will, in a clear atmosphere, with a pure water supply, be so restricted in their contagious effects that typhoid fever will scarcely be recognised as infectious, nor even typhus extend beyond limits which admit of being narrowly defined. But, further, even where a certain number of families are subject to the same external conditions, some families will suffer worse then others, and one member of a family may survive what the others succumb to. Besides, apart from such influences as the above, it seems doubtful whether all contagious diseases are equally capable of pandemic extension; and Mr Simon cites the instances of scarlatina and typhus, neither of which has shown much disposition to spread in Asia or Africa.

There are many puzzles, no doubt, in the philosophy of contagion. Certain diseases spring up for a while, and then subside, to re-appear again after a lapse of years. But the general principle of infection is now, Mr Simon contends, sufficiently established, and must be recognised in all measures for the protection of the public health.

There are two modes of dealing with contagious diseases. One is to bar them out by means of a rigid quarantine; the other is to establish such a degree of cleanliness and careful observance of sanitary laws as to reduce to a minimum any predisposition to disease. As to the first, Mr Simon confesses a theoretical preference for it, only he does not see how it can possibly be carried out. Not only as regards cholera, but generally as regards all contagious disease, it is now certain that contagions current on the continent of Europe must be deemed virtually current in England.

On the other hand, a system of quarantine exists in England only in name; and if one is to be called into action it has first to be created. To extemporise a cordon sanitaire is utterly impossible; and a quarantine which is partial and ineffective is only a vexatious and irrational derangement of commerce. Mr Simon doubts whether England could submit to the isolation involved in a system of rigid and comprehensive quarantine. Not only the obviously sick, but the possibly sick, must be kept at a distance. Nobody could be admitted into the country, however excellent apparently in health, until he had passed a period of probation in perfectly non-infectious circumstances,

Mr Simon sums up the case against quarantine in a way which seems to us unanswerable. Considering what inconvenience to persons, what interruption to commerce, such restrictions involve, on how vast a scale and for what indefinite duration of time they must be enforced,

no one can expect, in regard to great trading communities, that governments, if they go so far as to enact, will have much success in enforcing, quarantine. Against the efficiency of it, when enacted, there operate some of the strongest of law-breaking influences – on the one hand, instincts of contempt for the narrow self-protectiveness which it represents and on the other, those eager commercial interests which now mainly govern the world.

Absolute quarantine would be insufferable, partial quarantine would be inoperative, for let the restrictions be relaxed or evaded in only a single case, and the whole mischief might be done which an elaborate and costly machinery had been provided to prevent. So far we agree with Mr Simon; but at the same time we think there are exceptional cases where, in the face of grave and imminent danger, quarantine might be temporarily established – to the extent, for instance, of having a medical examination of passengers arriving direct from any place abroad where the cholera is known to he raging virulently, and of keeping them apart for a few days from the rest of the community. Such precautions might mitigate, though they certainly could not be trusted altogether to prevent, the spread of disease.

Putting quarantine aside, we have still another mode of coping with contagion from abroad; and that is to keep up the public health to such degree as to be able to resist its fatal influence. The overcrowding of population demands a serious attention; and Mr Simon’s report to the Privy Council offers some valuable suggestions as to the best means of checking the evil. The law is at present very vague and imperfect; and among chief amendments required are the following:–

That over-crowding should be declared a nuisance, the sole test of its existence being the proportion borne by the number of occupants to the size and ventilation of a given space; that what are called the “tenement houses” of the poor should be dealt with in the same manner as common lodging houses; that cellar dwellings should be prohibited; and that the local authorities should be empowered to acquire premises, by compulsory sale, either in order to make needful openings and clearings where ground is too closely built upon, or for other improvements.

There is another point of great importance to which Mr Simon alludes. At present any person suffering from a contagious disorder practically scatters his infection broadcast almost where he will. Subject to the conditions that proper hospital accommodation can be offered, the authorities ought, it is urged, to be able to require that anyone having a dangerous contagious disease should, in regard to residence and otherwise, so conduct himself as not unnecessarily to multiply the chances of extending infection to others. There are obviously difficulties in the way of enforcing this; but the principle is sound, and has hitherto been too much overlooked.