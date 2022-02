Checks totaling (dollar)9,000 were stolen from a Dauphin County real estate firm.

Theft of checks from VLP Properties that were fraudulently created and deposited is being investigated by state police in Harrisburg.

The theft of company checks from the real estate firm’s offices on Walnut Run Court in West Hanover Township was reported by the owner on Thursday afternoon.

According to state police, the loss is worth (dollar)9,000.