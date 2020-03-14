Cheeky Cheltenham Gold Cup racegoers fill bottles up with sought-after sanitising gel

Cheltenham Festival’s Gold Cup day has gone ahead as scheduled on Friday despite fears over the coronavirus outbreak, but there are a number of hand-sanitiser stations at the racecourse for visitors to use

Cheltenham Gold Cup racegoers are certainly making the most of the festival’s hand-sanitiser stations – with some even using them to fill their own bottles up.

The final day of this year’s festival has gone ahead as planned after Boris Johnson ruled out any immediate ban on sporting events in a press conference yesterday.

In that press conference, the Prime Minister revealed government officials are considering suspending fixtures, but insisted “there is no medical reason at the moment to ban such events.”

Cheltenham’s famous Gold Cup day was therefore given the green light to go ahead, but festival organisers have introduced a number of measure to minimise the chances of coronavirus spreading.

Throughout the week, Cheltenham visitors have been able to regularly was their hands at sanitiser stations setup at different areas of the racecourse.

There are also several pharmacy stalls at the festival for those wishing to stock up on their own hand gel or tissues.

But some cheeky racegoers have come up with a cunning plan, using the sanitiser stations to fill up their own bottles free of charge.

It is believed over 70,000 fans are in attendance at Cheltenham’s Gold Cup day, with more than 250,000 punters estimated to have visited over the four days of the festival.

Racecourse manager Ian Renton has explained why the Gold Cup was allowed to go ahead as scheduled today, assuring fans they have worked closely with the UK government in its decision.

“We have been liaising closely with the government over the last fortnight and during the festival as well, so it was good news to hear yesterday that we continue the festival to its fruition with the Magners Gold Cup running today,” he told talkSPORT.

“Racing and the government over here have a very close relationship and we would always work with them, and seek their advice and recommendation in whatever we do.

“We have communicated with all our racegoers and all the participants to ensure they heed the government guidelines and look at the guidelines, and if they are advised not to come for any reason at all they should follow that advice

“We have given a link to the government website, so as that advice changes they follow any updated advice as well.”