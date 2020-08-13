Chef fined £2k for stopping to buy bottle of water on his way to self-isolate in Guernsey

Sanjeev Kumar, 31, arrived at Guernsey Airport but didn’t realise there was a fountain there to quench his thirst.

He only had to walk a short distance to his hotel where he needed to self-isolate for 14 days.

But five minutes before he got there he popped into Forest Stores to buy a bottle of water and was recognised in there by the hotel’s housekeeper.

This led to his appearance at Guernsey Magistrate’s Court, where the £2,000 penalty was imposed by judge Graeme McKerrell.

The judge said he did not understand why Kumar could not have waited another five minutes, since that was all it would have taken to walk down the hill to the New Manor hotel.

The judge told him: ‘You did an extraordinarily foolish thing, given that you were only a short distance away from the hotel.”

Kumar, who gave his address as the hotel at La Rue des Croisee, Forest, Guernsey, admitted the offence.

The court heard that Kumar had arrived from Southampton and signed the document stating that he would be isolating at the hotel for 14 days.

Shortly after, however, he was seen buying a bottle of water at Forest Stores, after leaving his small item of hand luggage outside.

As he went to leave, a woman in the shop said that he was connected to the Manor Hotel and should not be in the store.

Police officers later found him in a chalet at the hotel and he admitted he had been in the shop.

He said he had tried to buy water at Southampton Airport, but all the shops were closed, as was the Guernsey Airport shop.

on on or EMAIL [email protected]