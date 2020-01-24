Chelsea and West Ham refuse to pay £25m transfer fee as Fyodor Chalov deal collapses

Russia striker Chalov was offered around to the Premier League’s top clubs but now appears set to stay in Russia for the rest of the season

West Ham and Chelsea have both been offered CSKA Moscow striker Fyodor Chalov, who was close to a move to Crystal Palace last summer.

But Starsport understands he is unlikely to leave Russia this month.

CSKA are not interested in a loan but neither the Hammers nor Chelsea are willing to match his £25m asking price.

The Blues are keen to draft in a new frontman to help out Tammy Abraham.

Abraham has scored 13 Premier League goals this season but is currently out injured.

PSG”s Edinson Cavani has been touted for a January switch but Atletico Madrid are understood to be winning the race for his signature.

West Ham are need a striker to bolster David Moyes’ attacking options.

Sebastien Haller arrived from Frankfurt for £36m last summer but has scored just six top-flight goals.

Albian Ajeti is chief backup to Haller but has barely had a look-in.

Chalov, 21, is a full Russia international who has spent the whole of his senior career at CSKA.

The player’s agent Christian Emile has previously revealed Crystal Palace’s interest.

Speaking about the interest in his client last summer, he said: “Fedor is one of the most striking players in Europe, and the increased interest in him is completely justified.

“Especially from the side of one Premier League club, which made a significant offer, but CSKA refused to sell the player.

“The position of CSKA is completely understandable – they have serious goals, and Fedor is the most important player for them.

“We will follow the development of events and are sure that in any case has a great future.”

Both West Ham and Chelsea are in FA Cup action this weekend.

The Hammers host former boss Slaven Bilic’s West Ham on Saturday (3pm) while Chelsea travel to Hull in the day’s evening kick-off (5.30pm).