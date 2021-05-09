Chelsea beat Man City 2-1 with Alonso’s injury-time goal

ANKARA

Marcos Alonso’s stoppage-time goal sealed a 2-1 win for Chelsea over Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

Raheem Sterling scored the opener for the home side in the 44th minute and Manchester City had a chance to double the lead, but Sergio Aguero missed a penalty in the 45th minute at the Etihad Stadium.

In the second half, Hakim Ziyech scored an equalizer in the 63rd minute and the visitors completed the comeback thanks to Alonso’s late winner.

Manchester City missed a chance to guarantee the Premier League title on Saturday with this defeat. They still sit 13 points clear of second-place Manchester United.

The Red Devils will face Aston Villa on Sunday.

Chelsea moved to third place with this massive win.