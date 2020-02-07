Chelsea braced for Jorginho battle next summer as agent teases Blues exit

Chelsea will reject any approach they receive for Jorginho in the summer with Frank Lampard keen to keep hold of the Italian

Italy star Jorginho has endured a love-hate relationship with Blues fans since his £57m arrival from Napoli in July 2018.

He became the whipping boy for everything that went wrong under former boss Maurizio Sarri.

But Jorginho has remained a key man under Frank Lampard, starting 20 of Chelsea’s 24 Premier League games this season.

The Blues would resist any offers for the 28-year-old, who is set to star for Italy at Euro 2020.

But that hasn’t stopped his agent Joao Santos talking up the possibility of Jorginho being reunited with Sarri at Juventus.

He said: “Why not? I am sure that some big offers will arrive. We would obviously evaluate it together with Chelsea.”

“His goal is to do well and arrive at the European Championship in the best shape possible for the national side.

“There are great expectations around Roberto Mancini’s team. The Euro is also a good showcase for him personally.

“He is doing very well at Chelsea and I’m sure that there will come some big offers. There aren’t many players of his level playing in that position.”

Frank Lampard said of the midfielder earlier this season: “I’ve got to say, I watched him in a lot of the games in the run-in last year – I know he had a bit of a tough time – but I was really struck by his bravery on the ball. He always wanted it.

“I was excited to work with him, and from day one in pre-season, we had a possession game, it was clear his ability on the ball.

“What’s become even clearer since then, his attitude and what he does with the group, he’s driven.

“That’s why I’ve made him vice-captain.

“He’s one of those infectious players, he cajoles players on the pitch, before the game.

“I’ve loved to see the fans’ reaction to him.

“One thing a fan will always do – and I’m a fan – is that when you see someone giving everything, passion, drive, they will always react to that. You’ve seen that with Jorginho.”