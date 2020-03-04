Chelsea can complete ideal transfer in Frank Lampard problem area for free

Chelsea have performed admirably this season despite losing Eden Hazard and playing with youth but Frank Lampard needs more

Chelsea have already started their transfer plans for the summer with Hakim Ziyech on the way.

And Frank Lampard already knows what areas of the squad he wants to improve going into the summer.

The Ajax playmaker ticks one box, a wide playmaker with a delicious cross.

He was desperate to see a wide man arrive in January but clubs would not do business.

It saw plots for the likes of Jadon Sancho and Wilfried Zaha fall through.

However, another position the Blues boss wanted to bolster was his frontline – with Tammy Abraham playing through the pain to fit into the starting XI.

Michy Batshuayi and Olivier Giroud are not fancied options and the latter looks set to leave for nothing at the end of the season.

Despite his limited game time this season, it would be a huge loss for Chelsea in terms of experience.

Along with N’Golo Kante, he played a key part in France’s World Cup win in 2018.

But with Giroud eyeing the exit door, Chelsea can replace him without spending a penny in the shape of Dries Mertens.

The Napoli forward was linked with a move in January to Stamford Bridge with his current deal expiring in the summer.

But with the forward a handful got goals away from becoming their all-time top goalscorer, he decided to see out his contract.

Turning 33 in May, this is not the kind of transfer Chelsea are used to completing.

However, he proved age is just a number after a simply fantastic goal against Barcelona in the Champions League .

This kind of quality in the final third has been desperately lacking at west London this season.

Too many times have the Blues controlled a match only to throw away the result, with losses against the likes of Bournemouth, West Ham and Southampton exemplifying that.

Even their elder statesmen in Willian and Pedro have failed to look like match-winners and too much has been placed on youngsters such as Abraham, Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic.

Whether Mertens signed on a one or two year deal, it is a no-lose situation.

The forward is able to play across the entire frontline and gives Chelsea an extra dimension.

It would also alleviate some of the pressure on the academy starlets while also passing on experience.

To lose Giroud for nothing will hurt Chelsea but if he can replaced with someone with the quality of Mertens, it would soften the blow.