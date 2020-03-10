Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck makes transfer ban joke as Tammy Abraham scoops award

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham picked up the Premier League Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year trophies at Thursday night’s London Football Awards

Tammy Abraham has enjoyed a terrific debut season as Chelsea ’s main man in attack.

Since returning from three consecutive loan stints at Bristol City, Swansea and Aston Villa, the 22-year-old has become a key member of Frank Lampard ’s Blues side, netting 15 goals in 34 appearances this season.

Lampard has preferred Abraham as the focal point of his attack to Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi, who have found first-team opportunities few and far between when the academy graduate has been available.

And the England international’s impressive start to life as a starting regular at Stamford Bridge has seen him pick up two gongs at the London Football Awards.

Abraham was named Premier League Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year during Thursday night’s ceremony, beating Gary Cahill, Son Heung-min, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and team-mate Jorginho to the main prize.

He also came out on top over Bryan Mbeumo, Gabriel Martinelli and two other team-mates in Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori to collect the juvenile honour.

Mount, Tomori and Abraham all benefitted from Chelsea’s transfer embargo in the summer, with Lampard’s inability to strengthen his squad meaning he instead turned to three of the club’s returning loanees.

And Blues chairman Bruce Buck has joked that all clubs should consider earning themselves a transfer ban amid the promising form of their youngsters.

“The nominees show a transfer ban is a very good thing,” he quipped.

“In fact, I recommend it to all of the London clubs.”

Chelsea’s academy directors would have raised a glass after the first team’s 5-2 win away at Wolves back in September, which saw Tomori open the scoring, Abraham fire in a hat-trick and Mount get in on the act late on.

In an interview with cousin Jamie Redknapp for the Daily Mail , Lampard insisted that day was one to cherish for the Blues’ youth chiefs.

“The sweat, the tears, the hours that go into those prospects. Neil Bath and Jim Fraser, who have run the academy for years, put so much into it,” he said.

“The day we beat Wolves 5-2, Tomori got the first, Tammy scores three, then Mason scores. You want to ring them up and go, ‘Can we have a few pints tonight, lads?’”