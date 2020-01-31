Chelsea chief Marina Granovskaia’s ‘chaotic’ relationship stopped Oliver Giroud transfer

Olivier Giroud continues to be linked with a move away from Chelsea this month with a number of clubs interested

Chelsea chief Marina Granovskaia is the reason Olivier Giroud isn’t an Inter Milan player right now.

The Frenchman has been heavily linked with a Stamford Bridge exit all month after falling down the pecking order this term.

Inter, meanwhile, have raided the Premier League for Ashley Young and Christian Eriksen already in recent weeks.

But L’Equipe report the San Siro side were unable to nab Giroud too due to Granovskaia’s relationship with Antonio Conte.

The Italian boss endured a tumultuous west London exit after falling out with Chelsea chiefs.

And Granovskaia’s chaotic relationship with Conte has left little room for negotiations between the two clubs.

Inter have manage to sign Victor Moses from the Premier League, however.

But the versatile midfielder was on loan at Fenerbahce at the time the move went through.

Newcastle and Lazio have entered the race for Giroud in recent days.

But it’s claimed the striker isn’t keen on a move to Tyneside.

Lazio could seal a deadline day move to Lazio after agreeing terms with the player.

Speaking earlier this month, Chelsea boss Frank Lampard spoke about Giroud’s potential exit.

“There are a lot of things in football and the squad that are a risk, otherwise you would line up with three or four of the best players in each position,” he said.

“We have some adaptable players who could take up different roles so that would have to come into my thinking at that point.

“I have to make those decisions as I go along. I also have to think about the makeup of the squad, the spirit of the squad.

“I also have a human level where I look at people: how they are, how they train and how the squad could be affected in lots of different ways.

“Oli has been great and I respect him for that and that slightly comes into my thinking as well.

“The club will always come first.

“If I feel the decision is to keep everybody in the January window that will be my decision too. Nothing is done yet.”