Chelsea Closing In On Ben Chilwell Signing As Defensive Revamp Nears Completion

Chelsea F.C. is on the verge of announcing another big signing with word that Ben Chilwell of Leicester City is within reach. The 23-year-old left-back has long been linked to a move to Stamford Bridge, and it appears the Foxes are sanctioning his departure.

Chilwell is currently sidelined with a heel injury but is expected to be back in harness ahead of the 2020-21 season, Goal reported. The English defender will likely return to full fitness in the next three weeks, hinting he could play his first game in a Blues’ uniform on Sept. 14 at Brighton.

However, some things need to be done now. One is that Chelsea needs to meet the set price for Chilwell. The Foxes are seeking roughly $62 million for the left-back.

Chilwell has been on the radar of Frank Lampard for quite some time as the need to revamp the defensive side became apparent. Marcos Alonso was struggling to live up to the role, and there is the looming departure of Emerson Palmieri. Palmieri has been linked to a possible move to Inter Milan.

Aside from Chilwell, there are other names on Lampard’s wish list. Among them are Nicolas Tagliafico, Alex Telles and Marc Cucurella.

However, the 23-year-old has always been the guy the Blues wanted, and the recent developments should finally seal that search. This could also mean that Tagliafco could head to Bundesliga instead after the Argentine received offers to play in Germany.

Pundits feel Chilwell is keen on joining the Blues as well, potentially making him the third big signing of the club, Sky Sports reported. Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech are already there, acquired some months back. Aside from Chilwell, there is another player on Chelsea’s radar ⁠— Kai Havertz.

Chilwell has made 163 appearances across all competitions for Leicester City the past five years. He has scored six goals and provided 16 assists so far. He was a vital part of the club last season, helping the Foxes in their Champions League run. Unfortunately, their effort was only good for a fifth-place finish.

The Foxes are in no rush to deal away Chilwell, who is still under contract until 2024. Chilwell has not sought his release as of this writing. All eyes are now on the Blues as they try to complete the transfer.