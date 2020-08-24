Chelsea Considering 2 Top Prospects As Blues Near Third Big Signing, Reports Say

As Chelsea nears the completion of its third major signing, Ben Chilwell from Leicester City, the club is also considering a move for Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak and Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, reports said.

Frank Lampard’s side appears to have no problem splurging cash on big signings this summer. The signings of Hakim Ziyech from Ajax and Timo Werner from RB Leipzig have already been completed, but the Blues are also closing in on a deal for Leicester left-back Chilwell, BBC Sport reported.

But Chilwell may not be the last big signing of the summer as Chelsea is also keen on pursuing Oblak from Atletico Madrid, Spanish daily sports newspaper Diario AS reported. Currently valued at £80 million ($105 million), the 27-year-old is regarded as one of the top goalkeepers in the world.

The Atletico star is said to be growing frustrated with the club’s lack of winning capability and “the sporting project” that’s currently being embarked on with the Spanish side.

Among the clubs interested in Oblak, Chelsea is said to be planning to make a move, with speculations suggesting that he could be a great successor to Kepa Arrizabalaga, the club’s outcast defender.

The Blues made Arrizabalaga their most expensive goalkeeper in history when they splurged £71 million ($89 million) on him in 2018. But he has come under fire after becoming a flop last season.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher earlier predicted Chelsea’s pursuit of Oblak. According to the pundit, Lampard’s side could regain its Premier League contention if a “game-changer” like Oblak will join the club next season.

“[Chelsea] can be well advised on what a ready-made No 1 can do. Given how much money has already been invested in more attackers, I would be surprised if Chelsea have not already lined up Arrizabalaga’s successor. Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak is the best available and would be a game-changer,” Carragher wrote.

Aside from Oblak, Chelsea is also linked to a transfer move for Rennes goalkeeper Mendy. According to highly-regarded soccer news Twitter account ExWHUemployee, who runs “The West Ham Way” podcast, discussions have recently been held between Chelsea and Rennes regarding a possible transfer deal for Mendy but no concrete offers made yet.

In his first season at the French outfit, Mendy made 28 appearances in all competitions, helping his new club qualify for the Champions League through their Ligue 1 position.