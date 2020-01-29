Chelsea could face Liverpool in FA Cup with Wayne Rooney one game away from Man Utd tie

FA CUP FIFTH ROUND DRAW: The likes of Manchester United and Chelsea have discovered their opponents in the next stage of the competition

Chelsea could face Liverpool in the FA Cup fifth round while Wayne Rooney faces the prospect of playing against Manchester United.

The Blues will host the Premier League leaders if they come through a fourth-round replay against Shrewsbury. Jurgen Klopp has indicated none of his first-team players will be involved in the reverse fixture against the League One outfit, however.

Old Trafford icon Rooney could face his former team if current club Derby County overcome Northampton Town in their own replay.

The England legend, who is United’s leading goalscorer in history, joined the Rams in January from DC United.

Elsewhere, reigning champions Manchester City will play Sheffield Wednesday while Arsenal will travel to Portsmouth if they beat Bournemouth in this evening’s fourth-round clash.

Meanwhile, Southampton or Tottenham will host Norwich, Championship leaders West Brom will host Newcastle or Oxford while Leicester will play the winners of Coventry and Birmingham’s replay.

Finally, Reading or Cardiff will host Sheffield United.

The draw took place live on BBC One’s The One Show. It was conducted by Glen Johnson and Teddy Sheringham. The ties are due to take place on Wednesday, March 4.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Manchester City

Reading or Cardiff vs Sheffield United

Chelsea vs Shrewsbury or Liverpool

West Brom vs Newcastle or Oxford

Leicester vs Coventry or Birmingham

Northampton or Derby vs Manchester United

Southampton or Tottenham vs Norwich

Portsmouth vs Bournemouth or Arsenal