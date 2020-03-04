Chelsea could ‘have a nibble’ at David de Gea transfer, says Liverpool legend Graeme Souness

Manchester United have been tipped to offload David de Gea after another horror show against Everton

Chelsea could test Manchester United’s resolve with a bid for David de Gea.

That’s according to Liverpool legend Graeme Souness, who reckons United would rather sell their underperforming goalkeeper than keep him on the bench.

De Gea had another shocker against Everton yesterday.

The 29-year-old’s early clearance clattered straight into Dominic Calvert-Lewin and into the net for his 15th goal of the campaign.

The experienced shot stopper has been a mainstay in United’s side since signing from La Liga giants Atletico Madrid in 2011.

However, his form has nosedived in recent seasons and speculation has been mounting that he could be replaced sooner rather than later.

Souness believes De Gea might be a good fit for Chelsea after their own goalkeeping issues this season.

“I’m a big fan of [Manchester United loanee] Dean Henderson who is impressing at Sheffield United,’ Souness told Sky Sports.

“I remember he made a mistake against Liverpool earlier in the season and his manager wasn’t kind to him but he appears to have learnt from that. He appears to have a big personality.

“De Gea I would imagine would be one of the best-paid players at United.

“Could you have him sitting on the bench on whatever he’s earning and not causing problems?

“Would there be takers for him? You look at the situation at Chelsea and they might make a nibble for him.

“It’s a big decision for Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] to make and that’s what he’s paid for. It’s a big, big call.”

Following the clash, Ole Gunnar Solskaer refused to give De Gea a public dressing down.

“It’s something that happens in football once in a while if you take too long on the ball,” he explained.

“Calvert-Lewin always chases everything and it’s unfortunate that it goes in the goal.

“We responded and got the goal we deserved.”

Bruno Fernandes – who was acquired from Sporting Lisbon in January – looked the real deal again and found himself on the score sheet for the third time in a United shirt.