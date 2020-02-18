Chelsea fans fume after Man Utd star Harry Maguire ‘kicks out’ at Michy Batshuayi

Chelsea star Michy Batshuayi felt the force of Manchester United’s Harry Maguire in a very private place during a tackle

Chelsea fans were left fuming as Manchester United star Harry Maguire’s boot caught the forward in the privates.

The Blues are currently losing 1-0 to United at Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard’s side are looking to strengthen their grip on a Champions League spot with a win.

But United, fighting to cut the gap to the Blues to three points, are fighting for the win.

And footage has emerged of captain Maguire taking that competition to the next level.

In the clip, there are 21 minutes on the clock at Stamford Bridge.

The United defender is shielding the ball in his own half next to the coach’s dugout.

But he gets a shove in the back from Batshuayi, sending the pair tumbling into the technical box.

Maguire falls on his back, with his legs flying in the air.

And his left boot catches the Belgian between his legs as he stumbles over.

Lampard and his coaching team are left furious as their forward falls on the floor in agony.

The game was paused briefly as the VAR team reviewed the incident – but ruled there was no violent conduct for a red card offence.

This footage was quickly shared on Twitter, where the Blues faithful were left furious at the decision.

“What the f*** is Maguire doing,” one supporter said.

Another commented: “That was dirty from Maguire and should have been sent off.”

While a third added: “So this is not a red card? Wow.”

A fourth laid into the new Premier League technology, with: “Why isn’t that a red?

“VAR Is so inconsistent.”

With a fifth writing: “VAR is a joke.

“He just kicked him in the d*** for f***s sake.”

And a sixth simply wrote: “VAR is a f***ing joke at this point.”

It comes as Roy Keane sent a warning to United that they needed a win to keep their Champions League hopes alive.