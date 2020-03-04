Chelsea fans mock ‘record-breaking’ Jorginho stat after star’s suspension

Chelsea ace Jorginho is making headlines for the wrong reasons of late and is currently serving a suspension for Premier League and Champions League games due to the number of bookings he’s accumulated

Chelsea ace Jorginho has given Blues fans something to laugh (or cry!) about after picking up his 13th booking of the season.

Jorginho accumulated his 10th booking of the Premier League campaign on Saturday during the 2-2 draw with Bournemouth.

That means he’ll now serve a two-match ban in the league and miss Everton’s visit to Stamford Bridge next Sunday before Chelsea travel to Aston Villa the following weekend.

He’s also unavailable for the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Bayern Munich later this month with Frank Lampard’s side trailing 3-0.

Jorginho picked up his third Champions League booking of the season for dissent in the first leg.

According to Mark Worrall, an author of 30+ Chelsea related books, Jorginho has now set an unwanted record.

Worrall tweeted: “Sunday fun fact: Jorginho is the first player in the entire history of the whole wide world to be suspended from playing Premier League and Champions League football at the same time.

“13 yellow cards in total so far this season.

“Ooh Jorgi you’re sooo naughty.”

And Blues fans have taken to social media to try and see the funny side of Jorginho’s struggles.

“Another record breaking season for us lads,” said one fan.

“Breaking records left, right and centre,” joked another.

“Not even Ramos can claim this honour!” said a third.

Another supporter added: “He’s been a very naughty boy.

“He should change his name to ‘Jawginho’ given a lot of the bookings were for mouthing off,” said one Blue.

“If it wasn’t for the fa cup he could have a decent holiday!” joked a fan.

Jorginho will be available to face Liverpool in Tuesday night’s FA Cup fifth round clash at home to Liverpool.

Lampard has already admitted he will play a strong team despite Chelsea battling for a top four spot in the Premier League.

“It doesn’t mean I might not change a couple of people,” he said.

“There might be something for freshness of legs or a couple of different options, but I won’t pick a team to casually give minutes… (I’ll) treat it like I would any Premier League game.”