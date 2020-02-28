Chelsea fans urge club to sign ‘Neymar at left back’ Alphonso Davies after Bayern display

Chelsea fans were left mightily impressed by Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies as the Bundesliga champions recorded a 3-0 Champions League victory over the Blues at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea supporters have urged the Blues to snap up Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies after he impressed in the 3-0 loss to the Bundesliga champions on Tuesday.

Frank Lampard’s side were outclassed by the Bavarian outfit in their Champions League Round of 16 first leg tie in west London, with Serge Gnabry’s brace and Robert Lewandowski’s closing strike leaving Chelsea with it all to do in the reverse fixture.

Former Arsenal man Gnabry inevitably stole the headlines with his fifth and sixth goals in his last two appearances in London, while Polish superstar Lewandowski was also rightly hailed for his display in the capital.

Another Bayern man who stood out however was Canada international Davies, who was converted into a left back by the German champions after injuries forced David Alaba to vacate the left back position in order to move into the centre of defence.

The 19-year-old has mightily impressed since his move into a deeper position, and he showed what the hype was about on Tuesday as he ran Chelsea ragged on the left wing with his gut-busting runs up and down the touchline.

Even the Chelsea fans were in awe of the teenager’s performance at Stamford Bridge, and a number of supporters took to Twitter to demand the club try to sign the Ghanaian-born star.

One fan tweeted: “Chelsea! Sign that boy Alphonso Davies, he tore us apart on that left wing!”

While another wrote: “I beg we sign f***ing Alphonso Davies man the guy is Neymar at Left back.”

A third supporter added: “If I were in charge at Chelsea I’d pay anything to sign Alphonso Davies, absolutely diamond of a player.”

And another wrote: “@ChelseaFC forget Chilwell. Sign Alphonso Davies.”

A final fan chimed in: “Alphonso Davies is a beast! If we could sign a player next I would sign him!”

Although the Stamford Bridge faithful were keen on the former Vancouver Whitecaps star, they were not the only fans interested in Davies.

One Liverpool fan tweeted: “What in the hell is an Alphonso Davies?! Sign him up Jurgs please.”

While a second added: “@LFC sign alphonso davies right now. please im on my knees.”

A Manchester United fan also pleaded: “Woodward needs to get the cheque book out & sign Alphonso Davies in the Summer!!!!”

While another wrote: “@ManUtd please make the champions league so we can do everything we can to sign Alphonso Davies.”

“Pleaseeeeeeeeee sign alphonso davies @ManCity,” urged one fan of United’s noisy neighbours, while a Spurs fan wrote: “Tottenham Hotspur sign Alphonso Davies challenge.”

A Barcelona fan was also keen on the Bayern left back. They wrote: “Sign Alphonso Davies @FCBarcelona.”

But one Chelsea fan predicted Canada’s youngest scorer ever to pull on the white jersey of Barca’s fierce rivals, Real Madrid. They wrote: “Alphonso Davies is like Gareth Bale. Won’t be long before Real Madrid come calling.”