Chelsea fans urge Frank Lampard to re-sign Jeremie Boga for ‘Arjen Robben’ goal

Chelsea’s former academy star Jeremie Boga scored an incredible goal for Sassuolo against Roma, leading fans to call for his return to Stamford Bridge

The Blues marked their first transfer window since their ban was lifted by making no transfers.

Lampard had been linked with moves for Edinson Cavani and Dries Mertens which failed to transpire.

The boss has given his academy stars such as Tammy Abraham and Msasn Mount chances this season.

One of their former colleagues is Boga, who left Stamford Bridge in 2018 for Sassuolo after a series of loan spells.

And footage from their latest game shows how much the 23-year-old has improved.

In the clip, the Serie A side are hosting Roma.

They have just been pegged back to 3-2 after a Jordan Veretout penalty.

But Boga receives the ball on the left wing from Giorgios Kyriakopoulos, setting him free to sprint.

The Frenchman accelerates towards the penalty box, putting Gianluca Mancini on the back foot.

A cut inside opens up the goal for the 23-year-old as he first a shot on his right foot.

And he fires the ball into the top-right corner of the net.

The Sassuolo fans go wild as Boga wheels away into the corner with his team-mates.

This footage was shared on Twitter on Saturday night, where it has been viewed more than 43,000 times.

And the Blues faithful made their feelings about their former midfielder clear.

“Bring him back,” one supporter said.

Another commented: “I’d take him back in a heartbeat.”

While a third compared his effort to a former Chelsea player.

“Bona doing a reverse Arjen Robben,” they said.

“Swallow your pride, chelsea, and get this lad back.”

And a fourth added: “This summer, do the right thing – bring Boga home.”

A fifth compared him to their current midfielder, with: “Better than overrated [Callum] Hudson-Odoi”

With a sixth simply writing: “Better than CHO, any day of the year.”

It comes as forward Willian is set to force through a move to Barcelona this summer.