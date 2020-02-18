Chelsea ‘feeling the pressure’ ahead of crucial ties with Bayern Munich and Tottenham

Chelsea suffered a 2-0 defeat to Manchester United at Stamford Bridge, putting Tottenham one points behind with a game in hand

Chelsea will have more pressure piled onto them after losing to Manchester United as they face Bayern Munich and Tottenham.

That’s according to Liverpool legend and Sky Sport pundit Jamie Carrragher.

The Blues suffered a 2-0 defeat at home against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

It means Frank Lampard’s side are now just one point above Spurs in fourth and have a game in hand.

The big fixtures keep coming for Chelsea, though, with a Champions League clash against Munich and a London derby coming up.

And Carragher, who won Europe’s elite competition with Liverpool in 2005, has fired a warning to the Blues.

Speaking on Sky Sports ahead of the game, the Reds hero said: “I think the last run of games have shown a really poor run of form and I think they are coming into a period now of playing really top opposition.

“You think of the Champions League against Bayern Munich, the next two league games against Manchester United and Tottenham – they’re two massive rivals for them in terms of Champions League qualification.

“It will be a worry because they’re the team that have been there for a long time and getting chased down.

“The pressure is on them, they thought when they went to Tottenham that they put them away, but Spurs have come back at them and with them winning I think Chelsea will be feeling the pressure.”

Paul Parker added his words of foreboding for the London side before the game.

“Although a lot of people are saying United are the club in trouble, I would rather be in Ole’s shoes,” the former England international told the Racing Post.

“I think Ole is in the better position because he’s managing a massive club and Chelsea are still trying to get to that level.

“So I think if he can qualify for the Champions League, or win a trophy, he’s in a much better position going forward with more potential to achieve.

“Lampard is silently under pressure because Chelsea HAVE to qualify for the Champions league, that’s what their whole model is built around.

“Both sides can’t afford to drop and points here and I think the pressure is on both managers. People say Chelsea are a young side but they have a lot of experience.”