Chelsea held to 2-2 draw by 10-man Arsenal

LONDON, Jan 21 – Chelsea were held to 2-2 draw by 10-man Arsenal on Tuesday as the visitors recovered from the first-half sending off of defender David Luiz to twice peg back the Blues in a pulsating London derby.

Chelsea started on the front foot and went ahead with a penalty by Jorginho in the 28th minute when Tammy Abraham pounced on a misplaced back pass by Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi and was brought down by former Blues defender Luiz.

The Brazilian was shown a red card by referee Stuart Attwell before Jorginho stroked home from the spot.

Chelsea controlled the first hour of the match with winger Callum Hudson-Odoi hitting the bar and forcing Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno into two fine saves.

But the hosts, who have struggled to score in recent matches, once again failed to capitalise on their possession and they paid for it in the 63rd minute when Gabriel Martinelli set off on a run from deep in his own half. He skipped past N’Golo Kante as the French midfielder slipped and fired past the advancing Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta stabbed home a cross by Hudson-Odoi in the 84th minute but Arsenal refused to give up and their captain Hector Bellerin scored three minutes later with a curling low shot.

The result left Chelsea in fourth place, six points ahead of Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers who have both played a game less. Arsenal remain in 10th place, 10 points behind Chelsea. (Writing by William Schomberg Editing by Toby Davis)