Chelsea identify three striker targets as Frank Lampard eyes January transfer deal

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is still on the lookout for another striker this month to help compliment Tammy Abraham

Chelsea have identified three striker targets they want to pursue as the January transfer window deadline moves closer.

That is according to Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol, who claims Moussa Dembele, Krzysztof Piatek, and Luka Jovic are all options.

Blues boss Frank Lampard has been keen to bring in more attacking options all month but is yet to get any deal over the line.

So far this season Tammy Abraham has had to do most of the legwork in attack but he could now be set for a spell on the sidelines through injury.

Chelsea have been linked with several striker options this month with wantaway Paris Saint-Germain forward Edinson Cavani the most recent name to be mentioned.

But Solhekol says three people Chelsea are mainly interested in are Lyon striker Dembele, AC Milan’s Piatek and Real Madrid’s Jovic.

“Well there’s Moussa Dembele, who we’ve been speaking about, Chelsea are watching him very, very closely as well,” Solhekol said.

“I think he would actually like to come back to England and play for Chelsea, maybe that’s a bit more appealing for him than going to Manchester United at the moment because obviously you’d have Champions League football at Chelsea as well.

“The other really interesting one is Krzysztof Piatek, we’ve mentioned him before.

“He scored 30 goals last season in Italy, his father’s been talking this week, his father’s basically saying my son is too good to be sitting on the bench for AC Milan, he wants to be playing regularly, he’s going to be playing for Poland at the Euros in the summer, he doesn’t want to be a sub.

“He, his father, believe there are clubs in England willing to pay €30m to sign him from AC Milan, that is £25m, so he’s an option.

“The other interesting option is Luka Jovic. He’s a player that last summer went from Eintracht Frankfurt to Real Madrid for £60m.

“He had an incredible scoring record in Germany, well he’s really been struggling at Madrid.

“He’s only scored once this season and Real Madrid are willing to let him leave, so he’s another option for English teams this month as well.”

Lampard has done a sterling job since replacing Maurizio Sarri as manager in the summer and has led his Chelsea team into the Premier League top four.

But recent poor results imply that he needs fresh blood this month to help out his young squad out for the rest of the season.