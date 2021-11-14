Chelsea is rumored to have made a £34 million bid for Eder Militao, and Thomas Tuchel has a new defense in mind.

Chelsea has made a £34 million bid for Real Madrid centre back Eder Militao, according to reports, as part of Thomas Tuchel’s defensive overhaul.

The Blues have the best defense in the Premier League, conceding just four times in 11 games, but manager Tuchel wants to shake things up.

Militao is said to be a part of the Germans’ plans to permanently switch to a three-man defense.

The club will be looking for a new centre-back with Thiago Silva set to leave at the end of the season and Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen’s contracts expiring next summer.

Eder Militao is wanted by Chelsea.

According to El Nacional, Chelsea has made a £34 million opening offer to Real Madrid for Militao, but the Spanish giants are hesitant to sell.

Since the summer depаrtures of Sergio Rаmos and Rаphаel Vаrаne, Militаo has become an important part of Cаrlo Ancelotti’s defense, missing only three minutes of action this season.

As a result, Real Madrid plans to offer the Brazilian a new contract that will raise his weekly wage to £74,000 and extend his contract beyond the current expiration date of 2025.

It’s also unlikely that a £34 million bid would be enough to tempt Militаo away from Real Madrid, given that the club paid £45 million to sign him from Porto only two years ago.

Should Chelsea make an attempt to sign Eder Militаo?

Please let us know what you think in the comments section below.

Real Madrid is interested in re-signing Eder Militao (photo: GETTY).

