Chelsea player ratings as Marcos Alonso shines but Fikayo Tomori fails to impress

Marcos Alonso rescued a point for Chelsea with his second goal of the game as Bournemouth missed a chance to massively boost their survival hopes.

The Blues defender opened the scores only for goals from Jefferson Lerma and Josh King to turn the tables in three mad second-half minutes.

But Frank Lampard went for broke and Champions League-chasing Chelsea responded when Alonso struck again with four minutes left to leave the home side hanging on.

A point will help after back-to-back defeats but it could have been so much more for Bournemouth.

WILLY CABALLERO 7 – Not exactly Safe Hands but must wonder what he’s done wrong to deserve the sort of dodgy defending in front of him Chelsea are serving up lately

REECE JAMES 7 – A star in the making. Flew down the right to swing in the cross that created the opening goal.

CESAR AZPILICUETA 5 – Starting to look his age. Still moves better than the portly, balding gentleman in the press box who embarrassed his friends by dad dancing away to the banging beats before kick-off

FIKAYO TOMORI 5 – Forgotten man came in from the cold. Shaky start and it didn’t get much better for him. No surprise he got the hook

ANDREAS CHRISTENSEN 5 – The man in the mask was more villain than hero in this one. Never got to grips with Callum Wilson

MARCOS ALONSO 8 – No other defender has more goal involvements since he joined Chelsea. Exposed more often than a nudist when he tries to defend but you can’t argue with two goals

JORGNHO 5 – Useless against Bayern Munich and picked up a booking here that means he’ll miss the next three games

MATEO KOVACIC 6 – Another good performance going forward. Repaying Frank Lampard’s faith in him again when few saw his potential. Did get out jumped for a goal though

MASON MOUNT 7 – Always puts a shift in but faded after a bright start. Never stopped running. Becoming an important cog in the Chelsea machine

PEDRO 5 – A strange selection. Moments of magic from Pedro are rarer than snowflakes in the desert these days and this was another forgettable display.

OLIVIER GIROUD 6 – Contributed to the opener. Missed two sitters though and looked like he didn’t fancy messing his hair up in the pouring rain.

Subs:

Ross Barkley (for Tomori 66) 5 – Wasting his talent

Willian (for Jorginho 66) 6 – Not getting a three-year deal with performances like this

Michy Batshuayi (for Giroud 72) 6 – Lively but goal ruled out for offside