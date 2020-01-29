Chelsea plot transfer raid on rivals Brentford for goal machine striker Ollie Watkins

Ollie Watkins has been in sensational form for Brentford this season and it is believed Chelsea are now keeping tabs on the striker

Chelsea have identified in-form Brentford striker Ollie Watkins as a long-term transfer target.

Frank Lampard is keen to add another centre-forward to his Blues ranks this month, with Paris St-Germain’s Edinson Cavani and Lyon’s Moussa Dembele being linked with a move to Stamford Bridge.

Tammy Abraham is still shining as his first-choice frontman, but Michy Batshuayi and Olivier Giroud have not proved credible back-up options this season.

While he may not be the ready-made marksman they are looking for in this market, Watkins is said to have caught Chelsea’s eye.

The 24-year-old has scored 17 goals in 27 games for Brentford so far in 2019/20 after being shifted from a wide position to upfront by manager Thomas Frank.

And the Daily Star Sunday understand Lampard and co are now keeping tabs on Watkins as a potential long-term target.

He was not in action for the Bees in their 1-0 FA Cup defeat by Leicester yesterday because of a hamstring injury.

Lampard is eyeing up attacking reinforcements in January to help cure his side’s inability to kill off games, which almost came back to haunt them again away at Hull in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday night.

Despite being in complete control of proceedings at the KC Stadium, Chelsea only went in at half-time 1-0 to the good thanks to Batshuayi’s early opener, before doubling their lead through Fikayo Tomori in the second half.

But Kamil Grosicki’s deflected free-kick with 12 minutes remaining meant Lampard endured a nervy finish – and the Blues boss once again lamented their wastefulness in front of goal.

“You don’t expect it to be easy when you come here,” he said.

“We made it harder than we had to by not capitalising on Hull not being properly at it in the first half.

“We had chances to score, and when we had those chances and played some nice passages, we got sloppy. At half-time I wasn’t delighted and then Hull really gave us a tough game in the second half.

“If you’re not going to take those chances when you can, then it can remain tough until the 94th minute, which it did.

“Whilst I’m not delighted with the performance, which is partly because of the last couple of games, I also understand the toughness of these games.

“I’ve played in them and sometimes sneaked through when we didn’t deserve to, or it was a real mess and we got through. They’re not easy games and I respect what Hull did to us today.”

Next up for Chelsea is a tough trip to Leicester in the Premier League next Saturday, coming before clashes with Manchester United, Tottenham and Bayern Munich.