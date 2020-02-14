Chelsea plot trio of attacking signings after Hakim Ziyech transfer confirmed

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard could add to the signing of Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech with three further transfers this summer

Chelsea fans are in for more good news after the club secured the £35m signing of Ajax star Hakim Ziyech.

The Morocco forward has made his name as one of the best wingers in Europe over the past few seasons and the Blues have taken advantage of his surprisingly low buy-out clause.

Ajax tweeted on Thursday: “Hey @ChelseaFC, you have to believe in his magic. And great things will happen.”

And the magic looks set to continue with news that three further deals could follow ahead of a hectic summer window, including one for one of the best young players on the planet in Jadon Sancho.

The Sun have claimed that Sancho, Moussa Dembele and Jude Bellingham are firmly on the radar of the club who failed to bring in any new players during the recent January window.

England international winger Sancho is one of only two players alongside Lionel Messi to have scored more and assisted more than 10 league goals so far this season, and looks set to return to the Premier League in the summer.

The 19-year-old was a boyhood Chelsea fan and that could work into their favour amid reported interest from Manchester United.

Lyon striker Moussa Dembele could also return to England having broken into the Fulham first-team in 2015.

Two league titles with Celtic then followed before a return of 39 goals in 82 games after his £20m move to Ligue 1.

Bellingham is the most unproven on the list but he is not short of admirers having burst into the limelight at Birmingham City.

The 16-year-old is said to be a key target at Old Trafford but he could be swayed should Chelsea sneak into another season of Champions League football.

Despite their failure to strengthen last month, Mark Lawrenson has noted why is could be a positive for their manager ahead of their clash against United this weekend.

“I am not expecting to see any massive difference in the way Manchester United line up, or the way they play,” he told BBC Sport.

“Yes, Bruno Fernandes has had a bit more time to settle in.

“But I don’t think their other major January signing, Odion Ighalo, will start.

“Chelsea, of course, did not bring anyone in.

“But I actually think that takes the pressure off their manager Frank Lampard because everyone knows he has to make do with what he has already got.”