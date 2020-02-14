Chelsea, PSG and Tottenham plot transfer for Man Utd ace Dean Henderson

Manchester United could face a transfer saga over the future of Dean Henderson due to his impressive spell at Sheffield United

Dean Henderson could force a move away from Manchester United this summer having made his name as one of the best young goalkeepers in the Premier League.

The 22-year-old has made no secret of his desire to be starting on a regular basis and he is unlikely to be content with playing back-up to David de Gea next season.

The England youth international has kept the joint most clean sheets so far this term with nine, as Sheffield United push for an unlikely European qualification.

Henderson’s performances under Chris Wilder have not gone unnoticed, with the Daily Mail reporting unlikely interest from some direct rivals.

As well as the Blades, they report that PSG have now joined Chelsea and Tottenham in showing interest, with Wilder recently admitted that his team could be priced out of a move.

Wider recently said: “His future is at Manchester United, no doubt. If the opportunity came about that figure would be huge.”

“It sounds unbelievable,’ Henderson recently said when asked how it felt to be called a Premier League goalkeeper.

“That was the dream as a kid growing up, what you always aspire to be.

“You always watch Premier League Years on the telly and to know that could be me next year, I can’t wait.

“Whether that is at Manchester United, Sheffield United, wherever, I’m good enough to be a Premier League goalkeeper. I deserve that chance.

“It’s a tough one to say where. But do I think I should be playing at Manchester United now? Yes I do.

“I think I am good enough and I would help the team a lot, in a positive way.

“If not there I’m sure I could go back to Sheffield United, play a season and then I’ll prove to Manchester United what they are missing.”

Sheffield United sit four points and three places above Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side as we approach the final free months of the season, but the Red Devils do have a game in hand.