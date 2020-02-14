Chelsea signing Hakim Ziyech likened to Man City flyer Riyad Mahrez

Former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino believes Hakim Ziyech is an excellent signing for the Blues

New Chelsea signing Hakim Ziyech has been compared to Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez by former Blue Tony Cascarino.

Ziyech will officially make the move to Stamford Bridge in the summer after the two clubs reached an agreement worth around £38m.

The Dutchman has previously been linked with the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United and Cascarino believes Chelsea have got a bargain.

“[Ziyech] has got everything,” he said on talkSPORT. “He’s a great set-piece taker, he’s a bit like Mahrez – he can go past people, he can dribble, he can go at you and just go past you, fantastic assist record, a hell of a talent.

“I just think Chelsea would be very, very lucky to get him.

“When he got to Ajax he was bought for £11m. Now, Ajax don’t spend money, they’ve always brought in the kids.

“He was bought for £11m which was big money for a club like Ajax at that particular time, two, three years ago.

“He’s a real talent who I think would be a fantastic addition to Chelsea Football Club.

“He’s Mahrez physique-wise, he’ll go past you, he’ll see passes, he’s quote direct, he’s got a great array of set pieces that he’ll take and get on the ball.

“He has got everything in the game.

“He destroyed Real Madrid last year; he really played a big part in [Ajax getting] the better of Real Madrid at the Bernabeu.

“Absolutely [he can play in the Premier League]. He has got everything and I will be shocked if Chelsea only pay £38m. He’s a real talent.”

Chelsea announced the player in a statement which read: “Chelsea Football Club has reached an agreement with Ajax to sign Hakim Ziyech this summer.

“The move is subject to the player agreeing personal terms and he will remain at the Dutch club for the rest of this season.”